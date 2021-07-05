Daisy by Sheth Creators, an Indulgent Destination Set to Bloom at Vasant Oasis, Andheri

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Luxurious, self-sustaining townships unifying prime location, sound infrastructure, and best-in-class amenities.

• Magnificent tower maximizing space utilization and offering unhindered views of the airport and city skyline.

Sheth Creators is a reputed real estate company that has always stayed ahead of the curve by introducing new concepts in the residential space alongside being responsive to its customers' changing housing demands. The brand has yet again proved its mettle through the launch of Tower Daisy in Vasant Oasis Project by Sheth Creators which will befit inhabitants with a vibrant and smart community living all set within a one-stop destination. The new residency which is the last line of offering inside its integrated community Vasant Oasis, hopes to replicate the same success and the initial response indicates that it might exceed its expectations.

Situated in the high-growth corridor of Andheri East, the project aims to redefine the convergence between spacious luxury homes that accords the growing demand for well-being and enhanced quality of life. Paving its way towards the greater development opportunity that will unfold in the city’s suburbs, this residential trendsetter perfectly exemplifies the record 20 million square feet residential, commercial, retail, and township projects developed by Sheth Creators. The easy access to corporate parks, noteworthy commercial destinations, educational institutions, healthcare, and recreation centres will contribute significantly to the project’s success.

Living spaces with a well-appointed layout, space-efficient interiors and ample of open green space is the new luxury. Comprehending this, the aspiring residents at Daisy will be bestowed with a complete living experience wherein landscapes, exteriors and interiors play a crucial role along with other amenities. Comprising of 22 storeys, spread across configurations including 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments, each residence will offer expansive views of the airport and city’s skyline, thus reinforcing occupant’s connectivity with nature. The residents of Daisy will have access to a host of indoor and outdoor ready-to-use amenities like a state-of-the-art clubhouse, squash court, badminton hall, and fitness centers to name a few. Apart from these facilities, the sustainable initiatives incorporated into the design will lend the community an eco-friendly edge. Alongside, Daisy, residents of Vasant Oasis will also be privy to the plush Tower Lilium which is a spacious 3 and 4 BHK residency poised to be one of the most coveted addresses in the suburban pockets of Andheri.

From being limited to a typical industrial location, a few decades ago, Andheri East has today emerged as one of the prime housing destinations in the country’s commercial capital. Strategically positioned, Tower Daisy in Vasant Oasis Project by Sheth Creators enjoys excellent road, rail, and air connectivity that increases its accessibility quotient. The project is well connected to all of Mumbai’s major transit points, business hubs, lies in proximity to Western and Eastern Express Highway, JVLR, SCLR, and Eastern Freeway. This makes commuting to any part of Mumbai or Navi Mumbai a cakewalk. Further enhancing connectivity, Andheri railway station, the Marol and Saki Naka metro stations, the domestic and international airports are present in the project’s vicinity. The presence of commercial hubs including MIDC, SEEPZ, Sakinaka Junction, and BKC will further transform Andheri into a central destination for the MMR. The future planned infrastructure set-ups like the proposed Metro Line 2, 4, and 7, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, and Bandra Versova Sealink (BVSL) will transmute the area into an in-demand stretch from the residential real estate perspective.

According to Ms. Hiral Sheth Gandhi, Director- Marketing, Sheth Creators, “Built on the three pillars of trust, quality living, and an enhanced living experience, Sheth Creators is focused on serving the emerging homeownership market. We are very excited to launch Tower Daisy the last leg of residential offering in the Vasant Oasis Project which is a fully integrated community offering inhabitants with quality urban living. This launch signals our sustained efforts to build thriving communities and empower a larger cross-section of buyers to fulfil their dreams of owning a home in a safe and healthy environment. Andheri will continue to be a priority growth market for us, and we look forward to using this launch as a catalyst for expanding our presence in the western suburban market.” Tower Daisy in Vasant Oasis Project by Sheth Creators is registered under MahaRERA No. P51800028025 and is available on the website https://vasantoasis.com/ under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above referred project shall be governed by the terms and conditions of Agreement for Sale/Lease. T&C Apply About Sheth Creators Sheth Creators Pvt. Ltd. is a leading real estate company in India, catering to the luxury and ultra-luxury segment. The company bears the proud legacy of Sheth Developers Pvt Ltd (SDPL), which has marked its presence with new-age landmarks, iconic projects and amazing achievements in a record short span of 30 years. The company has developed a record 20 million square feet residential, commercial, retail and township projects in India and abroad and built over 18000 homes. It has a track record in the real estate industry of developing innovative projects through its emphasis on contemporary architecture, strong project execution, quality construction and professionally managed team. The company takes pride in building new-age creations, built on the solid foundation is coveted winner of 33 international Awards. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Vasant Oasis Project by Sheth Creators PWR PWR

