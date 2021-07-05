Liquor vends to be spacious, air-conditioned; no crowding outside to be allowed

The cramped and dingy liquor vends with people shoving and pushing outside will be replaced by spacious, air-conditioned stores across the city with walk-in facility for customers, says the new Excise Policy of the Delhi government put in the public domain on Monday.

The retail vend in the form of L-7V (Indian and foreign liquor) can be opened in any of the markets, malls, commercial roads and areas, local shopping complexes and such other places, said the policy document uploaded on the government website.

Under its Excise Policy, Delhi governnent has already floated tenders for L-7V licences in 32 zones in which the city has been divided.

''Every vend shall provide a walk-in experience and will be designed accordingly. Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or on the pavement and buy through the counter,'' said the document.

Each customer will be given access inside the vend and the entire liquor selection and sale process will be completed within the vend premise, it said.

The vends will need to be air-conditioned and well lit and glass doors. They will have CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop and the recording will be maintained minimum for a period of one month. Adequate security arrangements will be provided by the licensee in and around each vend. Licensee will also be responsible for law and order and security around their shop, says the new Excise Policy.

In case the shop causes ''nuisance'' for the neighbourhood and a complaint is received by the government, the licence of that particular vend will be cancelled, it stipulates.

As per the Excise Policy, 2021-22, the 272 municipal wards in 68 Assembly Constituencies in Delhi are divided into 30 zones. Each zone will have a maximum of 27 retail vends (L-7V), with an average of three retail vends in each ward. The New Delhi Municipal Council(NDMC) area and Delhi Cantonment will have 29 vends, while there will be 10 retail vends at the Indira Gandhi International airport. The new Excise Policy is based on the recommendations of an expert committee of the Excise department. Later, a group of ministers headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave a report on it.

Delhi Cabinet in its meeting on March 22 this year directed Excise department to implement the report of Group of Ministers (GoM) and accordingly prepare Excise Policy for the year 2021-22.

The Delhi government told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the new Excise Policy 2021-22, which was approved in June, will be uploaded on its website today.

