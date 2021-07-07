CIDCO puts up 203 plots for sale in Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), a planning agency of the Maharashtra government, is going to auction 203 residential-cum-commercial plots across Navi Mumbai under three schemes, it said in a release on Wednesday.

Of these, 12 residential-cum-commercial plots are located in Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel (E) under the first scheme, ranging in size from 1,902.43 sq mt to 8,143.3 sq mt.

As many as 182 residential plots ranging from 41.41 sq mt to 391 sq mt are available in Airoli, Ghansoli, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel under a second scheme, and nine residential and residential-cum-commercial plots ranging from 753.09 sq mt to 1,403.70 sq mt are available in Koparkhairane and Nerul under a third scheme. The three schemes are expected to stimulate the real estate sector and boost the economy of the area amid the pandemic, CIDCO said.

The sale of plots will be conducted through e-tendering and e-auction, the state-run agency said.

