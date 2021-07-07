Left Menu

49 defaulters owe Rs 107 crore in property tax to Navi Mumbai civic body

A total of 49 defaulters owe Rs 107 crore to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation NMMC in the form of property tax and the civic body has issued notices to them, an official said on Wednesday. NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde said the corporation had announced an amnesty scheme for the defaulters.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:30 IST
49 defaulters owe Rs 107 crore in property tax to Navi Mumbai civic body
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 49 defaulters owe Rs 107 crore to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the form of property tax and the civic body has issued notices to them, an official said on Wednesday. NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde said the corporation had announced an amnesty scheme for the defaulters. However, as some of them have not come forward, notices have been issued to them. ''These 49 defaulters owe Rs 107 crore to the NMMC. Earlier, the corporation had served notices to 26 other big defaulters, taking the count of such defaulters to 75,'' he said. If they fail to pay up the pending amount within the stipulated period, their properties will be attached and auctioned, he said. Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has undertaken various measures to increase the tax collection, Konde added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021