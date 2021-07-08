Odisha govt plans to develop eco-cottages in tourist spots

In a bid to boost the tourism industry in Odisha, the state government is planning to develop eco-cottages through a PPP model at various destinations, an official said Thursday.

During a virtual meeting on eco-tourism, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra directed officials to select private partners to set up and maintain the proposed cottages through a public-private partnership model.

The government explored the feasibility of setting up such facilities at Hirakud, Baliput (Satkoshia), Paradip, Daringbadi, Pati Sonapur and Koraput, he said.

The objective of building eco-cottages is to attract nature lovers.

Mahapatra said the state government will provide road, power and water at the tourist spots and extend other supports such as viability gap funding for setting up the cottages.

''Private partners will be selected through a bidding process and involved as stakeholders of the projects,'' he said.

The Tourism Department will take up pilot projects for building the eco-cottages at Hirakud in Sambalpur district and Baliput (Satkoshia) in Cuttack.

The department's Principal Secretary V K Dev said around six acres of land have already been identified at each of these two tourist spots.

''An investment of around Rs 6.25 crore was estimated for land development and building sustainable cottages at each destination,'' he said.

During the meeting, the Tourism Department officials were also asked to lease out its properties such as 'Panthanivas' (Roadside amenity centres) to operate these facilities.

