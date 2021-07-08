Left Menu

Karnataka to construct 9 lakh houses in 2 years under different housing projects

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:15 IST
Karnataka to construct 9 lakh houses in 2 years under different housing projects
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to construct 9 lakh houses in two years under different housing projects in the state.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on housing schemes in the state.

This includes 5 lakh houses of state housing projects and 4 lakh houses under central housing projects, a release from the CMO said.

Stating that a subsidy of Rs 1.75 lakh is being provided to SC beneficiaries and Rs 1.20 lakh to others for house construction, it said, under central housing project, beneficiaries who have been allotted the houses will get a subsidy of Rs 72,000-that is 60 per cent from the Centre and Rs 48,000-- 40 per cent from the state government.

Further noting that Rs 6,200 crore is required to complete houses built under the state government's Basava Housing Project, Dr B R Ambedkar Nivas yojana, Devaraj Urs housing projects and Vajpayee urban housing project, which are under different stages of completion, the Chief Minister said that the funds will be released phase by phase.

It was decided to distribute 5,000 houses under the Chief Minister's '1 Lakh Housing Scheme' on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2021, the release added.

PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021