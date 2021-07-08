Allottees in Bhubaneswar asked to build houses on plots to avoid lease cancellation

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority on Thursday said it will take stringent action against those who have not constructed houses on the plots allotted five years before.

It also threatened the leaseholders to cancel the land allotment, if needed, the BDA said.

The authorities have noticed that many allottees have not developed their houses despite multiple warnings and public circulars issued by the development agency since 2012, it said.

The authorities will be forced to initiate stringent action against ''those who have been allotted plots by the BDA but are yet to build houses five years after allotments, and if needed, it may cancel the allotment of the plots'', an official statement said.

Some of the allottees wait for land prices to soar to sell the resources to secure capital gain, which is a gross violation of the development scheme, it said.

''The allottees of several housing schemes have been asked to construct their houses on their plots or to complete the core houses by March 31, failing which execution of lease deed and issue of NOC would not be allowed,'' it said.

The BDA has allowed one more year considering the fact that many leaseholders are staying abroad and have not been able to construct their houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''This is a final warning to all the allottees who are not constructing houses on the plots despite multiple notices and reminders. We will initiate stringent action against them for defying the order. They will be penalised, and if required, their allotments can be revoked,'' the development agency's secretary Kabindra Kumar Sahu said.

Action will be initiated against the leaseholders under the provisions of the Property Management Allotment Regulations 2015 and BDA Land (Disposal and Allotment) Regulations 2015, he added.

