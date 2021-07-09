Left Menu

Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64

As of midnight EDT (0400 GMT) on Thursday, the emergency effort officially changed from an attempt to find survivors to a recovery operation, destroying any hope of extracting anyone still alive in the debris. "Yesterday was tough," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at the news conference, referring to the announcement of the shift to recovery mode.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 64 on Thursday after crews recovered 10 more bodies from the concrete and steel ruins of the building. A total of 76 people remain missing and feared dead, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference, one day after local officials said no hope remained of finding survivors of the June 24 disaster.

"Yesterday was tough," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at the news conference, referring to the announcement of the shift to recovery mode. "But the work is going to go on and they are going to identify every single person." Levine Cava told reporters that discussions have begun on doing "something different to commemorate" the tragedy and its victims.

(Reporting Brad Brooks in Surfside, Florida, Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles Editing by Howard Goller, Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)

