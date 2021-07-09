Left Menu

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Northern California near Nevada

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 05:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 05:09 IST
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Northern California near the border with Nevada on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, initially reported as magnitude 6.2 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), struck at a depth of 6 miles (10 km) and was centered 150 miles east of California capital Sacramento, the USGS said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

