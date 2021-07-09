Left Menu

Monsoon likely to reactivate over Rajasthan from Saturday: IMD

Most places in the state will receive rainfall Saturday when Monsoon is likely to advance and become active in some parts of Kota, Jaipur Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer divisions. During July 12 to 13, there is a possibility of rain at most places.The Monsoon is likely to reach the districts of Jodhpur division during July 12 to 13.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:53 IST
Monsoon likely to reactivate over Rajasthan from Saturday: IMD
  • Country:
  • India

The Southwest Monsoon, which has been sluggish for several days, is expected to become active again over Rajasthan from Saturday, a MeT department official said Friday.

The department has forecast good rainfall in the coming days in various parts of the state. According to the department, Monsoon winds have started setting in some parts of the state from Friday itself. Most places in the state will receive rainfall Saturday when Monsoon is likely to advance and become active in some parts of Kota, Jaipur Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer divisions. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the districts of Udaipur, Kota division on July 10 and 11 and in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on July 12.

Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu districts of the Bikaner division of witnessed rain and duststorm Friday. The Monsoon is expected to reach the region between July 11 and 13. During July 12 to 13, there is a possibility of rain at most places.

The Monsoon is likely to reach the districts of Jodhpur division during July 12 to 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021