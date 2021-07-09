Left Menu

NFRA extends deadline for comments on consultation paper till July 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:35 IST
NFRA extends deadline for comments on consultation paper till July 30
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has extended the deadline till July 30 for submitting comments on its consultation paper regarding enhancing engagement with stakeholders.

The deadline for submission of comments was July 10 and that has now been extended to July 30, according to an official release issued on Friday.

The consultation paper is focused on 'enhancing engagement with stakeholders and it has been prepared after taking into consideration various recommendations made by a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that was set up by NFRA.

The TAC had undertaken a consultative exercise to review NFRA's engagement with its stakeholders and in its report has recommended ways to enhance the engagement.

Important recommendations of the TAC relate to the formation of advisory/consulting groups, the institution of fellowship programmes, publication of NFRA's inspection policy, and building up of NFRA's regulatory capacity.

The fundamental objective of NFRA, which was established in October 2018, is to drive systemic change in the Indian financial reporting system for Public Interest Entities (PIEs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021