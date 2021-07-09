NFRA extends deadline for comments on consultation paper till July 30

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has extended the deadline till July 30 for submitting comments on its consultation paper regarding enhancing engagement with stakeholders.

The deadline for submission of comments was July 10 and that has now been extended to July 30, according to an official release issued on Friday.

The consultation paper is focused on 'enhancing engagement with stakeholders and it has been prepared after taking into consideration various recommendations made by a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that was set up by NFRA.

The TAC had undertaken a consultative exercise to review NFRA's engagement with its stakeholders and in its report has recommended ways to enhance the engagement.

Important recommendations of the TAC relate to the formation of advisory/consulting groups, the institution of fellowship programmes, publication of NFRA's inspection policy, and building up of NFRA's regulatory capacity.

The fundamental objective of NFRA, which was established in October 2018, is to drive systemic change in the Indian financial reporting system for Public Interest Entities (PIEs).

