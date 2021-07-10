AMCH provides thrombolysis treatment to patient in mobile

Left Menu

Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) Friday became the first government facility in the country to provide thrombolysis treatment to a patient inside a mobile stroke unit with an inbuilt CT scan, principal of the institution said.

Thrombolysis is a treatment to dissolve dangerous clots in blood vessels, improve blood flow, and prevent damage to tissues and organs.

AMCH principal Dr. Sanjiv Kakati said, ''The 65-year- old patient, a worker from a nearby tea garden, reached the facility within two and a half hours of the stroke.

''A CT Scan was done in the mobile van itself, following which he was administered medicines for thrombolysis. Currently, he is under observation in the ICU.'' The success has paved the way for doorstep treatment of stroke, within four and a half hours after it occurs, he said.

The facility is a government-funded project under Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) stroke project and has been rolled out in four medical colleges and hospitals of the country on a pilot project basis.

''AMCH became the first government college in the country to have provided thrombolysis treatment to a patient in a mobile unit.

''After the COVID-19 situation improves, we are hopeful that we will be able to take this to the doorsteps of needy patients and will be a pathbreaking system in the health sector,'' he added.

This will of tremendous help to patients in rural areas where CT scans are no available. PTI cor DG MM MM

