Monsoon expected to hit Delhi on Sunday; rain, thundershowers likely

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:56 IST
The weather department has predicted cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Sunday. Image Credit: Pixabay
The southwest monsoon gave its date with Delhi a miss on Saturday and is now expected to hit the national capital in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Sunday.

The easterly winds have made conditions favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon and it is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in a day, it said.

''Hence, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours,'' the IMD added.

On Friday, the weather office had predicted that the monsoon would reach the national capital on Saturday, 13 days after its usual date of June 27.

This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, the monsoon had reached the capital on July 7 in 2012 and July 9 in 2006.

In 2002, Delhi had received its first monsoonal showers on July 19. The most delayed monsoon arrival in the city was recorded in 1987 on July 26, he had said.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures of Delhi on Saturday settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, and 28.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, respectively.

Relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 47 per cent, the Met said.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm was 96.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

