DoNER minister stresses on completion of all projects in NE on time

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the socio-economic development of the northeast at a fast pace will be his key focus area and stressed on the completion of the ongoing projects on time.

He said this while reviewing various ongoing development activities and programmes in the northeast.

Advertisement

Reddy, who took charge as the Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on Thursday, had two days of comprehensive review meetings of the ministry.

He emphasised that the socio-economic development of the entire northeastern region at a fast pace will be his key focus area, an official statement said.

The minister told senior officials that all the ongoing projects in the region should be completed within the stipulated time-frames.

He said all pending projects should be completed at the earliest through a proper consultation mechanism with other ministries.

DoNER Secretary Inder Jit Singh and senior officials gave a comprehensive presentation to the minister about all the projects, schemes and policies of the ministry during the two-day review session.

Earlier, after taking charge of the Ministry of DoNER, Reddy had said the kind of transformation that has taken place in the northeast in the last seven years in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is both incredible and unprecedented.

He had said under Modi's guidance, he will try to complete all the pending projects in the region within the stipulated time-frames.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Reddy said the construction of the Jiribum-Imphal railway line over the Barak river will ensure fast and safe mobility of passengers as well as goods.

''Continuing emphasis on connectivity & infrastructure development in North East, Jiribum-Imphal railway line gets a new bridge on the river #Barak, the largest river in #Manipur.

''The construction of this bridge will ensure fast and safe mobility of passengers as well as goods,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)