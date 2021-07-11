Left Menu

Sultry weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 19:37 IST
Representative Image
Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above the normal limits at most places.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits while Bhiwani recorded a high of 40.7 deg C, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Ambala also recorded above normal maximums of 39.8 deg C, 38.8 deg C, 39.7 deg C and 37.6 deg C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.5 deg C, up three degrees against normal limits.

In Punjab too, the temperatures hovered above normal at most places.

Patiala recorded a high of 38.2 deg C, up two degrees while Ludhiana's maximum settled at 36.1 deg C, up two notches.

Faridkot registered a high of 37 deg C.

However, Amritsar and Gurdaspur, which received rains, recorded respective below normal maximums of 34 deg C and 30.8 deg C respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

