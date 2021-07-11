Sultry weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab
Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above the normal limits at most places.
Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits while Bhiwani recorded a high of 40.7 deg C, according to the Meteorological Department here.
Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Ambala also recorded above normal maximums of 39.8 deg C, 38.8 deg C, 39.7 deg C and 37.6 deg C, respectively.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.5 deg C, up three degrees against normal limits.
In Punjab too, the temperatures hovered above normal at most places.
Patiala recorded a high of 38.2 deg C, up two degrees while Ludhiana's maximum settled at 36.1 deg C, up two notches.
Faridkot registered a high of 37 deg C.
However, Amritsar and Gurdaspur, which received rains, recorded respective below normal maximums of 34 deg C and 30.8 deg C respectively.
