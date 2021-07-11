Scoreboard: India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20 International

Scoreboard in the second T20 International between India Women and England Women here on Sunday.

India: Smriti Mandhana c Villiers b Davies 20 Shafali Verma c Sciver b Villiers 48 Harmanpreet Kaur c Brunt b Glenn 31 Deepti Sharma not out 24 Richa Ghosh c & b Sciver 8 Sneh Rana not out 8 Extras (W-9) 9 TOTAL (20 Overs) 148/4 Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-72, 3-112, 4-125 BOWLING: Nat Sciver 4-0-20-1, Katherine Brunt 3-0-34-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-1-22-0, Freya Davies 4-0-31-1, Sarah Glenn 3-0-32-1, Mady Villiers 2-0-9-1. More PTI PM PM

