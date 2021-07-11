Left Menu

10 killed by lightning in UP

Ten people died due to lightning in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Firozabad districts on Sunday, officials said here.In Kaushambi, the deceased have been identified as Rukma 12, Moorat Dhwaj 50 Ramchandra 32 and Mayank Singh 15.Rukma of Murhia Doli village and Mayank Singh were sowing paddy, Ramchandra was cutting grass and Dhwaj of Sarai Akeel police station area had taken shelter under a tree to avoid rain when they were struck by lightning.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:34 IST
Ten people died due to lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Firozabad districts on Sunday, officials said here.

In Kaushambi, the deceased have been identified as Rukma (12), Moorat Dhwaj (50) Ramchandra (32) and Mayank Singh (15).

Rukma of Murhia Doli village and Mayank Singh were sowing paddy, Ramchandra was cutting grass and Dhwaj of Sarai Akeel police station area had taken shelter under a tree to avoid rain when they were struck by lightning. Superintendent of Police Radhyeshyam Vishvakarma said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

In Fatehpur, the three people who died due to lightning have been identified as Sonia (54) and Mathura (37) of Asothar police station area, and Shivkali (60) of Bakevar police area, police said.

In Firozabad, Hemraj (50) and Ramsevak (40) were standing under a Neem tree, when they were hit by lightning killing them on the spot. Amar Singh (60) of Shikohabad area was also killed by lightning, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said.

