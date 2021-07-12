Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session to start on August 9

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on August 9, official sources said on Monday.

A total of four sittings will take place during the four-day duration of the session, which will culminate on August 12, an official said. Besides question hour, the House will transact other necessary official business.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)