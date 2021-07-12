Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session to start on August 9

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:15 IST
The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on August 9, official sources said on Monday.

A total of four sittings will take place during the four-day duration of the session, which will culminate on August 12, an official said. Besides question hour, the House will transact other necessary official business.

