Left Menu

CPWD should look at future and next decade with new lens: Puri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:23 IST
CPWD should look at future and next decade with new lens: Puri
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday celebrated its 167th annual day, with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the agency should look at the future and the next decade with a new lens.

Puri said that by 2030, the country is aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), adding that the CPWD must be at the forefront of that important journey as a torchbearer of sustainable development.

The CPWD, a prime construction agency of the government, has also been executing the Centre's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, and other senior officers.

Speaking on the CPWD's annual day, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Puri said 167 years is a great history. ''An effort should be made to chronicle its knowledge, expertise experience in an institutional manner. All this will require effort but here too the senior management should lead the way,'' he said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Puri said, ''The CPWD should look at the future and the next decade with a new lens. By 2030, the country is aiming to achieve the SDG goals. The CPWD must be at the forefront of that important journey as a torchbearer of sustainable development.'' Puri, however, also said that there should not be any unhealthy nexus with contractors or vendors. ''If you conduct yourselves with dignity, respect follows automatically. The tendencies to malign reputations through anonymous communications and allegations is to be discouraged,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021