CPWD should look at future and next decade with new lens: Puri

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday celebrated its 167th annual day, with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the agency should look at the future and the next decade with a new lens.

Puri said that by 2030, the country is aiming to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), adding that the CPWD must be at the forefront of that important journey as a torchbearer of sustainable development.

The CPWD, a prime construction agency of the government, has also been executing the Centre's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, and other senior officers.

Speaking on the CPWD's annual day, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Puri said 167 years is a great history. ''An effort should be made to chronicle its knowledge, expertise experience in an institutional manner. All this will require effort but here too the senior management should lead the way,'' he said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Puri said, ''The CPWD should look at the future and the next decade with a new lens. By 2030, the country is aiming to achieve the SDG goals. The CPWD must be at the forefront of that important journey as a torchbearer of sustainable development.'' Puri, however, also said that there should not be any unhealthy nexus with contractors or vendors. ''If you conduct yourselves with dignity, respect follows automatically. The tendencies to malign reputations through anonymous communications and allegations is to be discouraged,'' the minister added.

