Left Menu

Olympic recovery monuments unveiled in Tokyo

The panels embedded on the monuments display the messages of support to athletes, including words of thanks from middle and high school students in the three Tohoku prefectures of Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate. During the Games, the monuments will be displayed in front of Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery adjacent to the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-07-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 12:45 IST
Olympic recovery monuments unveiled in Tokyo
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee unveiled three monuments designed to forge a connection between the three Tohoku prefectures worst affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and the rest of the world.

The monuments have been constructed using aluminum recycled from window frames used in temporary housing built in the disaster-hit areas. The panels embedded on the monuments display the messages of support to athletes, including words of thanks from middle and high school students in the three Tohoku prefectures of Fukushima, Miyagi, and Iwate. During the Games, the monuments will be displayed in front of the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery adjacent to the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021