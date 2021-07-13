Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:54 IST
Mercury below normal in Haryana, Punjab
With rains lashing many parts in the region, temperatures on Tuesday hovered below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab.

According to the Meteorological Department, several places in Haryana received rains while parts of Punjab, including Amritsar and Patiala, received light showers.

Karnal in Haryana received a downpour (190 mm) during the day while Hisar, Rohtak, Gurugram and Bhiwani also received rains.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius, down four notches, while Karnal registered a high of 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is five notches below the normal for this time of the year.

Rohtak registered a high of 29.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits while Hisar recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal limits.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 33.5 degrees Celsius, down two notches against normal.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius, down one notch while Patiala's maximum settled at 31 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

According to the MeT Department forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few to many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

