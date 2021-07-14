Series of earthquakes in eastern Taiwan causes some damage

A series of more than 20 earthquakes struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, causing some damage.

The Central Weather Bureau reported 22 quakes over two hours starting at 6:52 a.m. The first was the largest with a magnitude of 5.2 and struck at a relatively shallow depth of 5.9 kilometers (3.7 miles). The others ranged from magnitude 3.0 to 5.0.

A photo posted on the Taiwan Apple Daily news website showed the remains of a second floor wall above a storefront that had fallen to the street and crumbled. The earthquakes were in Hualien County around the midpoint of the island's east coast.

