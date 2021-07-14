Left Menu

Series of earthquakes in eastern Taiwan causes some damage

A series of more than 20 earthquakes struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, causing some damage.The Central Weather Bureau reported 22 quakes over two hours starting at 652 a.m. The first was the largest with a magnitude of 5.2 and struck at a relatively shallow depth of 5.9 kilometers 3.7 miles.

A series of more than 20 earthquakes struck the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, causing some damage.

The Central Weather Bureau reported 22 quakes over two hours starting at 6:52 a.m. The first was the largest with a magnitude of 5.2 and struck at a relatively shallow depth of 5.9 kilometers (3.7 miles). The others ranged from magnitude 3.0 to 5.0.

A photo posted on the Taiwan Apple Daily news website showed the remains of a second floor wall above a storefront that had fallen to the street and crumbled. The earthquakes were in Hualien County around the midpoint of the island's east coast.

