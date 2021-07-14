Left Menu

Mountaineers helping residents of high-altitude valleys in U'khand cross rivulet

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
The Pithoragarh district administration has roped in a team of mountaineers, including Everest climbers Yogesh Garbiyal and Sheetal, to help the residents of the three high-altitude valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas to cross the Kulagar rivulet after a temporary bridge over it was washed away recently by heavy rains.

''We have permitted a team of mountaineers, led by Everest climbers Yogesh Garbiyal and Sheetal, to help the villagers who want to cross the rivulet in the absence of the bridge that was washed away six days ago,'' Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) AK Shukla said.

''We started working on the assignment from July 12 and have so far helped over 1,000 people, including women and children, from the three valleys cross the rivulet and reach their destinations,'' Garbiyal, who climbed the Everest in 2015 and now runs an NGO named Climbers Beyond The Summits, said.

Nine trained mountaineers, including another Everest climber Sheetal, are working on the spot to help people cross the swollen rivulet, he added.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is to construct a Bailey bridge within a week at the place to link the three valleys with the rest of the district, Shukla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

