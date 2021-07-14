Delhi Metro drops plan to build depot in Ridge area

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to drop its plan to build a depot in the Ridge area for the proposed Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under its phase four project out of ecological considerations, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Instead, the DMRC will go for ''augmenting capacities'' in its existing two depots for this upcoming route.

Earlier in the day, the Ridge Management Board (RMB) approved the alignment of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor going through the ridge area of Delhi, officials said.

The Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor has been named 'Silver Line' by the DMRC. This will be the 10th corridor of the network, so it will also be called Line 10.

The over 20-km-long corridor will have 15 stations.

Ridge, a part of the Aravalli range in Delhi, is an ecologically sensitive area and any construction activity in the region is regulated.

''The DMRC has made a lot of effort to minimise the impact of the construction of Aerocity-Tughlakabad line on the Ridge area,'' he said.

The official said a depot was proposed to be built in the Ridge area for the upcoming Silver Line, but now the DMRC has on its own decided to drop the plan and instead will go for ''augmenting capacities'' in its existing two depots.

''An area of 31 hectare with nearly 8,000 trees was earmarked in the Ridge area at Rangpuri Pahadi for the train depot of this line.

''But now, this depot had been dropped and the DMRC is augmenting capacities at the depots at Sarita Vihar and Ajronda, and extending this line beyond Tughlakabad up to Sarita Vihar Depot to cater to this new line,'' the senior official said.

The DMRC has saved over 350 trees that were getting affected as part of station construction work on a section of the ridge area, he said.

The current Tughlaqabad station falls on the Violet Line of the DMRC in south Delhi.

Under the phase four project, 61.679-km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations.

These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro. PTI KND NSD NSD

