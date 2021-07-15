Left Menu

Russian military sends planes to fight wildfires in Siberia

Russia engaged military aircraft Wednesday to fight wildfires that have engulfed wide swaths of Siberia.The Russian Defense Ministry said it provided heavy-lift Il-76 transport planes to help douse fires in northeastern Siberias Sakha-Yakutia region.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:26 IST
Russia engaged military aircraft Wednesday to fight wildfires that have engulfed wide swaths of Siberia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it provided heavy-lift Il-76 transport planes to help douse fires in northeastern Siberia's Sakha-Yakutia region. The planes dumped 330 metric tons (364 tons) of water on the most active fires. The military also sent helicopters to help transport firefighters and supplies in the region.

The Russian state agency responsible for fighting forest fires, Avialesookhrana, said Tuesday that more than 300 fires had engulfed 799,500 hectares (more than 1,975,000 acres).

It said that the worst situation was in Yakutia, where 144 fires covered 578,000 hectares (over 1,428,000 acres).

Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires, blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

