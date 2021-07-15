Left Menu

Four injured as roof of building collapses in central Delhi

Delhi food minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday said four persons were injured after a roof of a house collapsed due to rain in the Ballimaran area in the central part of the city.The minister visited the place and took to Twitter to inform about the incident.The roof of a house was reported to have collapsed in Ballimaran assembly due to rain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 00:53 IST
Four injured as roof of building collapses in central Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi food minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday said four persons were injured after a roof of a house collapsed due to rain in the Ballimaran area in the central part of the city.

The minister visited the place and took to Twitter to inform about the incident.

''The roof of a house was reported to have collapsed in Ballimaran assembly due to rain. Visited and took stock of the situation, four people were injured who were admitted to the hospital, instructed the SDM to pay compensation. Had started the work of repairing the roof of the house at night so that people could live comfortably," Hussain said.

On Tuesday, monsoon rain hit the national capital due to which waterlogging and massive traffic jams were reported from different parts of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021