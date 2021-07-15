Four injured as roof of building collapses in central Delhi

Delhi food minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday said four persons were injured after a roof of a house collapsed due to rain in the Ballimaran area in the central part of the city.

The minister visited the place and took to Twitter to inform about the incident.

''The roof of a house was reported to have collapsed in Ballimaran assembly due to rain. Visited and took stock of the situation, four people were injured who were admitted to the hospital, instructed the SDM to pay compensation. Had started the work of repairing the roof of the house at night so that people could live comfortably," Hussain said.

On Tuesday, monsoon rain hit the national capital due to which waterlogging and massive traffic jams were reported from different parts of the city.

