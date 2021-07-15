Kota admin initiates process for allotting 1,250 acres land for Greenfield Airport project

The Kota district administration has initiated a procedure to transfer 1,250 acres of land free of cost to the Airports Authority of India for the proposed Greenfield Airport here, officials said.

The order in this regard was issued on Wednesday, they said.

"The Rajasthan government has decided to allot 1,250 acres of land free of cost to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) near Shambhupura area in Kota district for the Greenfield Airport project," it stated.

District Collector Ujjawal Rathore said the required procedure has been initiated to transfer the land to the AAI.

A six-member team of AAI, accompanied by local administration officials, had already visited the site and carried out a technical assessment following which the AAI team had approved the land for the Greenfield Airport in Kota, officials added.

