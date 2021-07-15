New Delhi Municipal Council slaps Rs 412 cr demand notice on CPWD for outstanding dues

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has slapped a demand notice of Rs 412.70 crore on the Central Public Works Department for outstanding service charge dues, official document shows.

Following the demand notice, the CPWD has asked its officials for a detailed reconciliation between its divisions concerned and the NDMC over the issue.

Advertisement

In an office memorandum to various divisions issued on July 14, CPWD director (finance) Samsher Ali said that priority should be given towards payment for electricity and water.

However, the document does not show the time period of the outstanding dues.

''Please find enclosed herewith a division-wise statement of outstanding dues of service charges up to 2020-21 received from NDMC amounting to Rs 412.70 crore which includes arrears of Rs 368.50 crore,'' Ali said.

He said a meeting, chaired by the additional secretary (D) of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, was held to discuss issues relating to outstanding dues of electricity, water and property tax to NDMC and SDMC.

''It was decided that detailed reconciliation will be done between divisions concerned of CPWD and NDMC regarding outstanding dues till now and payment will be made accordingly. Priority shall be given towards payment against electricity and water charges.

''All budgetary units concerned are requested to circulate division-wise statement of outstanding dues of Service Charges of NDMC to their divisions for reconciliation and send the compliance report to this office latest by July 23, 2021, positively for further necessary action by this office,'' Ali said in the office memorandum.

The CPWD is a major construction agency of the Centre. It has also been executing the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)