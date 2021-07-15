MP: Several people fall into well while rescuing a girl

Several people fell into a well during the rescue of a girl who had fallen into water in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, police said. The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, about 50 km from the district headquarters. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been rushed to the spot.

"All I can tell you at the moment is that a rescue operation is on," District Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma told PTI from the spot.

A girl fell in the well and some people climbed down to rescue her while others were standing on the parapet wall around it to help them, said a local police official.

The wall suddenly crashed, throwing them into the water, he said. Several of them were feared trapped under the rubble, the official added.

Chief Minister Chouhan tweeted that he had spoken to the chief secretary as well as the director general of police. ''An SDRF team left for the spot with all necessary equipment for the rescue operation. The Commissioner and IG too have left for the incident site. I am continuously taking stock of the situation and in live contact,'' he said.

He also directed the district in-charge minister Vishvash Sarang to reach the spot, the CM said.