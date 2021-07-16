Major fire at IISER in Pune; one student suffers minor injuries

A major fire broke out at one of the laboratories at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here on Friday, in which one student suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm, chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department, Prashant Ranpise, said. ''We have sent water tankers to the institute and the work of dousing the fire is going on,'' he said.

An official of the IISER, which is located in the Pashan area of the city, said that the fire broke out at one of the labs in the chemistry department of the main building. ''The reason behind the fire is yet to be known and the fire department personnel are working to bring it under control,'' she said. No casualty has been reported and nobody is trapped inside. But one student sustained minor burns in the incident, she added.

