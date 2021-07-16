Malaysia to seek assurances from Thailand over AstraZeneca vaccine

Malaysia will hold bilateral talks with Thailand to seek assurances there will be no disruption to the supply of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in its Southeast Asian neighbour, a Malaysian minister said on Friday.

Malaysia will also consider ramping up the supply of vaccines developed by China's Sinovac if there are shortages of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a news conference.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)