German floods show urgency to act on climate change - EU head

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:31 IST
German floods show urgency to act on climate change - EU head
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the flooding across western Europe is a clear indication of climate change and urgent action is needed.

"It is the intensity and the length of the events that science tells us this is a clear indication of climate change and that this is something that really, really shows the urgency to act," von der Leyen told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

