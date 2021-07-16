German floods show urgency to act on climate change - EU head

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the flooding across western Europe is a clear indication of climate change and urgent action is needed.

"It is the intensity and the length of the events that science tells us this is a clear indication of climate change and that this is something that really, really shows the urgency to act," von der Leyen told reporters.

