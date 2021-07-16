Left Menu

Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:59 IST
Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Very light rains along with thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the Metorological department said here on Friday.

The temperature rose markedly in Moradabad division while no large changes were seen in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

The maximum temperature over the state was 39.8 degrees Celsius recorded at Banda observatory while the lowest minimum temperature was 24.3 degrees Celsius recorded at Muzaffarnagar observatory.

The Met department has forecast rain/thundershowers at isolated places on Saturday over the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021