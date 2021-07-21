Left Menu

Heavy rainfall kills 12 in central China's Henan provincial capital -Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-07-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 03:04 IST
Heavy rainfall kills 12 in central China's Henan provincial capital -Xinhua
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Heavy rainfall in central China's Henan province has killed 12 people in its capital, Zhengzhou, and has led to the relocation of about 100,000 people to safe zones, state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday citing local government.

Both Henan province and Zhengzhou municipal meteorological bureaus raised the emergency response for the disaster to level 1, with forecasts predicting heavy rains in the province to last until Wednesday night, Xinhua reported.

Henan province has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season, resulting in bursting of major river banks and flooding of streets of a dozen cities, upending daily lives of millions of people.

