PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-07-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 18:58 IST
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for East Vidarbha in Maharashtra
The IMD's regional office here on Wednesday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's East Vidarbha region on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the region, which includes districts like Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers.

An IMD release said ''a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and extends between 3.1km and 7.6km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.'' ''Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours. Hence, the monsoon is expected to remain active over Vidarbha from July 21-23,'' the release said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely to occur at isolated places mostly over East Vidarbha, the met office said.

Nagpur, the largest city in the Vidarbha region, recorded 25.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ended at 5.30 pm, it added.

