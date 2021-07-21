Left Menu

Heavy rainfall likely in Pune in next 48 hours: IMD

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for Maharashtra's Pune district in the next 48 hours. As the westerly winds are strong, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the ghat areas of Pune district in the next 48 hours, while the city areas will receive moderate rainfall, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department at IMD Pune.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the ghat sections of the district on July 23, the official said.

Goa, Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions will witness widespread rainfall in the next 72 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, the collective water storage in all four dams - Khadakwasla, Temghar, Warasgaon, and Panshet - which supply water to the city, was at 11.3 TMC (37.83 per cent) as of Tuesday.

