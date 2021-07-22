Maha: IMD predicts thunderstorms, moderate rainfall for East Vidarbha

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at many places in East Vidarbha on Thursday, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD, in its latest update, has stated that thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at many places in Nagpur (Katol, Ramtek), Wardha (Hinganghat), Chandrapur, and Amravati divisions during the day.

Isolated places in Akola, Bhandara, Yavatmal (Pusad), and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha are also likely to witness rainfall, the official said.

According to the district information office, Wardha recorded 26.5 mm rainfall till 1.10 pm, while Nagpur received 41.8 mm, Bhandara 38.9 mm, Gondia 10.4 mm, Chandrapur 47.6 mm and Gadchiroli 19.4 mm till afternoon.

Meanwhile, several roads and low-lying areas were inundated due to heavy rains in the Pusad sub-division of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, disrupting vehicular movement to Umerkhed, Nagpur, and Pandharpur on Thursday, an official said.

Loni nullah on Umerkhed-Pusad road overflowed, and the flooding on Dahagaon bridge disrupted traffic on Umerkhed-Pusad road from Yavatmal to Umerkhed, Shegaon, Nagpur, and Pandharpur, the official said.

Nullahs had started overflowing onto roads due to incessant rains from Wednesday night, tehsildar Anand Deulgaonkar said, appealing to people to avoid crossing bridges and walking in water-logged areas.

