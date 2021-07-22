Left Menu

Maha: IMD predicts thunderstorms, moderate rainfall for East Vidarbha

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:52 IST
Maha: IMD predicts thunderstorms, moderate rainfall for East Vidarbha
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at many places in East Vidarbha on Thursday, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD, in its latest update, has stated that thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at many places in Nagpur (Katol, Ramtek), Wardha (Hinganghat), Chandrapur, and Amravati divisions during the day.

Isolated places in Akola, Bhandara, Yavatmal (Pusad), and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha are also likely to witness rainfall, the official said.

According to the district information office, Wardha recorded 26.5 mm rainfall till 1.10 pm, while Nagpur received 41.8 mm, Bhandara 38.9 mm, Gondia 10.4 mm, Chandrapur 47.6 mm and Gadchiroli 19.4 mm till afternoon.

Meanwhile, several roads and low-lying areas were inundated due to heavy rains in the Pusad sub-division of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, disrupting vehicular movement to Umerkhed, Nagpur, and Pandharpur on Thursday, an official said.

Loni nullah on Umerkhed-Pusad road overflowed, and the flooding on Dahagaon bridge disrupted traffic on Umerkhed-Pusad road from Yavatmal to Umerkhed, Shegaon, Nagpur, and Pandharpur, the official said.

Nullahs had started overflowing onto roads due to incessant rains from Wednesday night, tehsildar Anand Deulgaonkar said, appealing to people to avoid crossing bridges and walking in water-logged areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021