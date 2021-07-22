Govt extends last date to send suggestions, objections on draft MPD 2041 to Aug 23: DDA

The government has extended the last date to submit suggestions and objections on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 to August 23, the DDA said on Thursday.

Several urban planning experts and activists have been requesting to extend the date in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the voluminous nature of the vision document.

''The Delhi Development Authority published the public notice for inviting objections, suggestions with respect to the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041) on June 9, 2021 for a period of 45 days. The Central government has extended the period for filing objections, suggestions by 30 days,'' the DDA said in a statement.

Objections and suggestions with respect to the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 can be submitted till August 23, it said.

Any person wishing to submit any objections or suggestions may send it via the DDA web or in writing to the commissioner- cum-secretary, DDA, the statement said.

The person submitting objections or suggestions should give his or her name, address and telephone or other contact details, it added.

From creating a ''24-hour city'' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution - these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

Highlighting the importance of safety of women in a rapidly urbanising world, a collective of civil society organisation and public policy experts on July 15 urged the DDA to add a separate chapter on gender-related issues in the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

The process of preparation of Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017, and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

''These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi. The MPD 2041 is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans,'' the draft says.

