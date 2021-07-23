Odd News Roundup: Softball-Olympic softballers hunt roaming bear, no luck finding it so far; Samoan seasonal workers sing during Australian hotel quarantine

Left Menu

Taking their lead from someone conducting outside the hotel, they sang a Samoan hymn called "U'a Fa'afetai, u'a malie mata e va'ai", which is about expressing thankfulness to what one's eyes can see. Olympics-Softball-Olympic softballers hunt roaming bear, no luck finding it so far U.S. softball pitcher Monica Abbott had one regret on a day she threw a dazzling shutout to beat Canada: She had no idea she was supposed to be on the lookout for a bear.

Updated: 23-07-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Samoan seasonal workers sing during Australian hotel quarantine

Australia's strict hotel quarantine requirements leaves most people frustrated and angry, but a group of quarantined seasonal workers from Samoa sang from their hotel room balconies in Hobart to say thank you instead. Taking their lead from someone conducting outside the hotel, they sang a Samoan hymn called "U'a Fa'afetai, u'a malie mata e va'ai", which is about expressing thankfulness to what one's eyes can see.

Olympics-Softball-Olympic softballers hunt roaming bear, no luck finding it so far

U.S. softball pitcher Monica Abbott had one regret on a day she threw a dazzling shutout to beat Canada: She had no idea she was supposed to be on the lookout for a bear. Locked in for her Tokyo Olympics start on Thursday, Abbott must have missed headlines late Wednesday in which local authorities said security near Fukushima's softball venue saw a brown bear two consecutive mornings this week.

