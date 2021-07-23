Carbon dioxide from global aviation account for nearly 2% of greenhouse gas emission, LS told

Carbon dioxide discharge from global aviation accounts for nearly two percent of greenhouse gas emissions, the Centre told Parliament on Friday and reiterated that challenges of climate change are arising mainly from historical emissions by the developed countries.

To a query on rising in earth's temperature due to air traffic growth across the world, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey referred to reports by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change.

''According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), global warming is a result of anthropogenic activities, including aviation. However, carbon dioxide emissions from global aviation account for approximately 2 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

''Reports from various sources including Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change namely Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, Special Report on Climate Change and Land, and Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate, highlight the challenges faced due to climate change arising mainly from historical emissions of greenhouse gases by developed countries,'' he said in a written response in the Lok Sabha.

Choubey also said combating climate change requires globally coordinated efforts and is addressed multilaterally through UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement based on the principles of equity and ''common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities''. ''Paris Agreement aims to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, recognizing that this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.

''Countries are implementing climate actions through their Nationally Determined Contributions submitted under the Paris Agreement,'' he said.

India is a party to the UNFCCC, its Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement and submitted its NDC outlining eight targets for 2021-2030.

The targets are to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33 to 35 percent by 2030 from 2005 level, to achieve about 40 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030 with help of the transfer of technology and low-cost international finance and to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

