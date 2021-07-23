Left Menu

35 new Seismological Observatories to be commissioned by Dec 2021: Dr Jitendra

National Centre for Seismology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is the nodal agency of the Government of India (GoI), for monitoring and studying earthquakes in and around the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:56 IST
35 new Seismological Observatories to be commissioned by Dec 2021: Dr Jitendra
In a statement laid on the table of the Lok Sabha, he said, the strength of the National Seismological Network (NSN) will increase to 150 by December 2021. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said 35 new Seismological Observatories shall be commissioned and will start functioning by December 2021, as the installation is already in progress. In a statement laid on the table of the Lok Sabha, he said, the strength of the National Seismological Network (NSN) will increase to 150 by December 2021.

It is also planned to strengthen the National Seismological Network (NSN) further by adding 100 seismic stations in the next 5 years to increase the detection capability of earthquakes up to M:2.5 throughout the country.

National Centre for Seismology under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is the nodal agency of the Government of India (GoI), for monitoring and studying earthquakes in and around the country. For this purpose, NCS maintains a National Seismological Network (NSN) consisting of 115 observatories spread across the country.

The network is capable of recording any event of M:2.5 and above in and around Delhi, M:3.0 and above for NE region, M:3.5 and above in Peninsular and extra-peninsular region, M:4.0 and above in Andaman region, and M:4.5 and above in border regions. In order to spatially densify the gap areas and to improve the magnitude detection threshold down to 3.0 in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021