Left Menu

SERB, GE India announce collaboration for promoting advanced technology research

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:46 IST
SERB, GE India announce collaboration for promoting advanced technology research
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@serbonline)
  • Country:
  • India

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and GE's John F Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC) in Bengaluru launched a collaboration on Friday to promote synergy between academic institutes, labs and industries for research and development in technology across energy, healthcare and aviation sectors, the Department of Science and Technology said on Friday.

Undertaken as part of the Fund for Industrial Research Engagement (SERB-FIRE), the programme aims at supporting research and development to solve critical national and global problems across these key industries.

The central government will soon invite research proposals from academia and research labs along defined problem statements in remote monitoring technologies, artificial intelligence and medical devices for healthcare, advanced materials and coatings, decarbonisation, and renewable energy for gas power and in optimisation – simulations and advanced repair solution, the DST said.

The collaboration will help drive impetus to create a transformative research mindset to foster a novel and impactful research ecosystem in the country, it added.

"The GE and SERB partnership specifically aims to promote innovation and solve specific challenges in areas that are directly relevant to the industry, industry-academia collaborations with focus on industry-relevant skill development leading to employability and research and joint product development," the DST said.

Collaborating with industry players has been a crucial part of our objective to address the challenges in the research and innovation space as elaborated in the draft Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021, said Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

"The fund is a step in the right direction to give much-needed impetus to building an innovation mindset in the country," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021