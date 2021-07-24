Special camp organised for pregnant, lactating women

The central Delhi district magistrate office on Friday organised a special camp for pregnant and lactating women at Karol Bagh.

The camp conducted in collaboration with DM (central) social initiative 'Madad Vahini' had free health check-up, COVID vaccination and distribution of sanitising kits and specially curated nutrition kits for pregnant and lactating mothers.

''For the past few weeks, beneficiaries in various areas of the central district were identified by the administration team, including Mahila Shakti Kendra, National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and with the help of SHGs & NGOs,'' read a statement issued by DM (central) Akriti Sagar's office.

''A total of 70 pregnant/lactating women were vaccinated, their health check up was done and were provided with medicines, nutrition and sanitising kits,'' it added.

The statement said more camps on similar lines will be organised in different localities to reach out to this section of women and help them get vaccinated.

