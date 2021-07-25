Mayawati expresses grief over loss of lives in rain-related incidents in Maha

Left Menu

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage to properties in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra and Goa.In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said The loss of lives and damage to properties due to floods in different parts of the country, especially in Maharashtra and Goa, is very sad.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 11:59 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage to properties in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra and Goa.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said: "The loss of lives and damage to properties due to floods in different parts of the country, especially in Maharashtra and Goa, is very sad. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The state governments and the Centre need to work proactively." "Even in UP, lakhs of families, especially in Purvanchal region, face the horrific devastation of floods every year. The government here should be aware and take all precautionary measures so that lives and livestock are not lost and properties are not damaged," she added.

The death toll from torrential rains that have battered Maharashtra's Pune and Konkan divisions over the last three days and triggered landslides in some areas rose to 112 on Saturday, including 52 in the coastal Raigad district alone.

In Goa, traffic on the South Western Railway (SWR) route was affected for the second consecutive day on Saturday, a day after two landslides occurred on the Goa-Karnataka border, besides the derailment of a train in the section.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

