PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 14:40 IST
3.2 cr saplings planted in Telangana on K T Rama Rao's birthday
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The 'Green India Challenge', (GIC)-- one of the major green initiatives in the country, planted as many as 3.2 crore saplings across Telangana to mark the birthday of state IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

The GIC, which undertook the task under the Mukkoti Vriksharchana, (planting three crore saplings) program said it has reached yet another milestone through this massive plantation drive.

''With the help of TRS cadre and volunteers, we successfully organized the mammoth task of planting 3.20 crore saplings on the occasion of KTR garus birthday (July 24),'' Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar and GIC founder said in a release on Sunday.

The Forest department said it took up plantation of 40.343 lakh saplings inside forests as part of the program on Saturday.

Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is also referred to as KTR.

Santosh Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge, a green campaign, which has now stepped into its fourth year and as part of it crores of saplings have been planted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

