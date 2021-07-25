Left Menu

Heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday morning as predicted by the Meteorological department.

According to the met department forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

A yellow alert had been issued for all these districts for Sunday.

A Yellow alert has been issued with regard to Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod for Monday.

The met department has also predicted strong winds in the Gulf of Mannar region, the Bay of Bengal, the South Andaman Sea and parts of the Arabian Sea on various days from Sunday to July 29.

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (INCOIS) has issued a high wave alert for coastal areas from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till Monday night.

Fishermen and residents along the coast have been asked to be vigilant and to avoid trips to the beach, INCOIS has said in a release.

