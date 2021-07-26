Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Sulawesi, Indonesia - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck about 88 km (55 miles) west of Luwuk, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km, EMSC said.

