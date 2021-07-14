Left Menu

Bahrain bans entry from 16 new countries including Iran, Tunisia and Indonesia -BNA

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Bahrain civil aviation affairs said on Tuesday that entry will be banned from 16 new countries including Tunisia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Philippines, south Africa and Indonesia over coronavirus concerns, the state news agency (BNA) reported.

Bahrain had suspended entry of travellers from countries on its "Red List" in May, a list that included India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Bahrain has excluded citizens and residents with valid residency visas from the ban.

