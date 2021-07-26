Heavy rains at many places in Rajasthan

Many places in Rajasthan received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Monday.

The highest rainfall of 250 mm was recorded in Gagron town of Jhalawar district, it said.

Marwar junction in Pali district received 205 mm rainfall, the MeT office said.

Some places in Jhalawar, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Udaipur, Rajsamand and Pali also recorded heavy to very heavy rains, it said.

Bundi, Churu, Jaipur, Chittorgarh and Pilani received 30 mm, 14 mm, 12.7 mm, 2 mm and 0.9 mm rainfall respectively till Monday evening.

The MeT office has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Bharatpur division with the possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several other places, it added.

