Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in western part of the state during the past 24 hours, the MeT Department said on Tuesday.

Rainfall was recorded in Gorakhpur, Mainpuri, Gonda, Sitapur, Barabanki, Lalitpur, Bijnor, Kannauj, Ballia, Shrawasti, Siddharthnagar and Shahjahanpur, it said.

Advertisement

The highest maximum temperature over the state at 36.7 degrees celsius was recorded in Agra and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Fatehgarh at 18.1 degrees celsius.

The weather office said thundershowers are very likely at most places over the state on Wednesday and warned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places over the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)